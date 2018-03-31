Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in Friday's loss

Vucevic tallied 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during a 90-82 loss to the Bulls on Friday.

Vucevic picked up his third consecutive double-double in Friday's loss but his recent shooting woes continued. He shot below 43 percent from the field for the fifth time in the last six games. The shooting from beyond the arc is of particular concern, as he's shot 1-of-12 from downtown over the last three outings.