Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in impressive performance
Vucevic had 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 loss to Sacramento.
Vucevic continued his impressive start to the season Tuesday, recording another double-double while adding five assists. His passing has been one of the more surprising elements to his season thus far, adding to his already well-rounded fantasy game. There is always the chance he loses some playing time to Mo Bamba at some stage but those who have him on their rosters need to hope that doesn't happen anytime soon. If that is a concern then there is always the opportunity to sell high on him if that would help you sleep better at night.
