Vucevic delivered 21 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's loss against the 76ers.

Vucevic has been Orlando's go-to guy since the league restarted, and he has three double-doubles in five games while scoring at least 20 points in four of those contests. He should remain a reliable fantasy asset on both ends of the court for the playoff-bound Magic.