Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in loss

Vucevic had 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 108-72 loss to the Spurs.

This game was a debacle for the Magic with only two players scoring in double figures. The minutes and corresponding production were down across the board and owners shouldn't really concern themselves with Vucevic's low output. He has been fantastic this season as should look to bounce back against the Bucks on Wednesday.