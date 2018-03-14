Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in loss
Vucevic had 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 108-72 loss to the Spurs.
This game was a debacle for the Magic with only two players scoring in double figures. The minutes and corresponding production were down across the board and owners shouldn't really concern themselves with Vucevic's low output. He has been fantastic this season as should look to bounce back against the Bucks on Wednesday.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Bounces back with double-double Saturday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Sees across-the-board downturn Friday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another strong effort in Wednesday's loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Strong all-around game Friday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 15 points in 33 minutes•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...