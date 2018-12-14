Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in Mexico win
Vucevic delivered 26 points (11-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in the Magic's 97-91 win over the Bulls in Mexico City on Thursday.
Vucevic led the Magic in scoring and rebounding, capping an excellent performance with a tiebreaking jumper with 28 seconds remaining. The offensively prolific center managed to bounce back from atypical 26.7 percent shooting performance against the Mavericks last Monday, and his point total qualified as his highest of December thus far. The clunker against Dallas aside, Vucevic has been a virtual lock for a double-double recently, with Thursday's serving as his fourth over the last five contests, and 10th in the last 13 overall.
