Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in Monday's loss

Vucevic finished with 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's 102-86 loss to the Bucks.

Vucevic was nice Monday, finishing with another double-double. He continues to put up the best numbers of his career in what has been a stellar season for the Magic big man. Owners have to be pleased with their investment despite the injury but should keep an eye on his status for the final regular season game.