Vucevic posted 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 99-90 scrimmage loss to the Clippers.

Vucevic put on a great showing in limited minutes, leading the team in points and leading all players in rebounds. As the Magic try to secure the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference to avoid the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, Vucevic's play will continue to be crucial. In his final 10 games before the hiatus, he averaged 21.8 points on 17.9 shots, 12.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 34.8 minutes.