Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in preseason win

Vucevic compiled 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes during the Magic's 115-91 preseason win over the Pistons on Monday.

Vucevic got some good work in by preseason standards following a quieter seven-point, three-rebound, three-assist, one-steal tally over 15 minutes in the exhibition opener against the Spurs. The veteran center re-signed with the Magic this offseason on a four-year, $100 million contract after postinga career-high 20.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 31.4 minutes over 80 games in the 2018-19 campaign.