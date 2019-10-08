Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in preseason win
Vucevic compiled 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes during the Magic's 115-91 preseason win over the Pistons on Monday.
Vucevic got some good work in by preseason standards following a quieter seven-point, three-rebound, three-assist, one-steal tally over 15 minutes in the exhibition opener against the Spurs. The veteran center re-signed with the Magic this offseason on a four-year, $100 million contract after postinga career-high 20.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 31.4 minutes over 80 games in the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Reaches new deal with Orlando•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Magic planning $90 million offer•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Disappears as Magic head home•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Sees downturn in production•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Huge stat line in loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Comes up small in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.