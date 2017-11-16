Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss

Vucevic turned in 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 99-94 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The 27-year-old big man double-doubled for the first time since Nov. 5 and scored in double digits for the sixth time in the last seven contests. Vucevic has seen some scoring fluctuations since averaging an impressive 20.7 points in seven October contests, as he's posting just 14.5 points per game in November. However, his floor-spacing skills and strong work on the glass continue to afford him plenty of upside and render him a Top 15 option at the position in all formats.