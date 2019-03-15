Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in win

Vucevic collected 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes Thursday against Cleveland.

Vucevic notched yet another double-double, extending his streak to six. He's averaging just under his season average of 20.6 ppg over his previous five matchups (19.4) and remains a force on the boards on a nightly basis.