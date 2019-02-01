Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in win
Vucevic provided 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes in the Magic's win over the Pacers on Thursday.
Vucevic continued his strong campaign with another double-double in Thursday's win. It was Vucevic's third straight game with at least 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and he's in the midst of the most productive season of his career.
