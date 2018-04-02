Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles Sunday

Vucevic totaled 10 points (3-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 31 minutes in Sunday's 94-88 loss to the Hawks.

Vucevic shot woefully from the floor Sunday night, hitting just three of his 19 attempts on the night. The big man will shoot better than that on almost any other night, and along with his consistent rebound total, he should continue to be a force in the paint as the season closes down.