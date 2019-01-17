Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles Wednesday
Vucevic totaled 24 points (11-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 120-115 loss to the Pistons.
Vucevic has stepped down his production lately, albeit a decrease was imminent given the insane scoring and rebound streaks he was on earlier this year. He still remains the focal point of the Magic offense, giving him plenty of chances to score and assist.
