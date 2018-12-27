Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles Wednesday
Vucevic contributed 22 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 122-120 loss to the Suns.
Vucevic struggled on Sunday in his last game out, but bounced back for another double-double Wednesday night. He's as sure of a bet as it gets when it comes to big mans delivering 10-plus points and rebounds, and he should see more games like Wednesday's on the near horizon.
