Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Draws start in first game back
Vucevic (ankle) will start at center Sunday against the Pelicans.
Vucevic has missed the last 11 contests with an ankle injury, but he'll immediately slot into the starting five in his first game back. It's not clear whether Vucevic will receive a playing-time restriction Sunday, though his inclusion in the starting five likely implies that he'll clear the 20-minute mark. Khem Birch will subsequently head to the bench and will see his playing time take a major hit.
