Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Drills two threes Thursday
Vucevic supplied 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one assist, one rebound and one block across 14 minutes during Thursday's 112-89 win over the Mavericks.
Aaron Gordon supplied the Magic with 10 rebounds Thursday, leaving Vucevic with just one in his limited action. That said, he showed off his three-ball. Vucevic took 1.0 three-pointer per contest last season -- the highest mark of his career. It's possible he'll continue to work on that area of his game this season, as he's been a quality mid-range shooter for most of his career and seemingly has the shooting touch to expand his range. The situation could be worth monitoring as the preseason unfolds.
