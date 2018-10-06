Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Drops 21 in exhibition win

Vucevic scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 25 minutes during Friday's preseason win over Flamengo.

While the Brazilian side did feature a couple of notable NBA veterans in Anderson Varejao and Leandro Barbosa, the Magic frontcourt simply overwhelmed Flamengo's bigs, and Vucevic and Aaron Gordon combined for 50 points. Heading into the final year of his current contract, the 27-year-old Vucevic will have plenty of motivation to put together another strong campaign.