Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Drops 25 points in blowout win
Vucevic totaled 25 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal over 30 minutes Friday night against Atlanta.
Vucevic posted his third straight double-double and helped the Magic coast to a 149-1143 victory, their third win in the last four games. The 28-year-old center has been a force for Orlando throughout the season, and the first-time All-Star has shown no signs of slowing down with two contests remaining before the playoffs. Vucevic and the Magic are currently clinging to the No. 6 seed in the East by half of a game.
