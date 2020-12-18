Vucevic scored 27 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3PT) to go along with 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's preseason contest against the Hornets.

Vucevic continued to rack up rebounds and has now totaled 38 across three preseason contests. He picked up the scoring pace as well, leading the Magic in field-goal attempts and points while also working fairly efficiently. Vucevic should continue to lead the way when the Magic tip-off the regular season Wednesday against the Heat.