Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Drops 31 points Sunday
Vucevic totaled 31 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 win over the Lakers.
To counter the large, non-versatile bodies the Lakers use at center Vucevic attempted a season-high eight three-point attempts, cashing in on three of them. He continues to showcase his prolific scoring ability on a depleted Magic offense, which should continue to shower him with opportunities going forward.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Hauls in 18 rebounds Tuesday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Falls just short of triple-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Has season-high 36 points Saturday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Pours in game-high 30 in win over Sixers•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Third straight double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Impressive again in comfortable victory•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...