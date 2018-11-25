Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Drops 31 points Sunday

Vucevic totaled 31 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 win over the Lakers.

To counter the large, non-versatile bodies the Lakers use at center Vucevic attempted a season-high eight three-point attempts, cashing in on three of them. He continues to showcase his prolific scoring ability on a depleted Magic offense, which should continue to shower him with opportunities going forward.