Vucevic finished with 32 points (13-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4), 10 boards, two assists, and one steal in 35 minutes of a 111-96 loss to Milwaukee on Thursday.

Vucevic posted his second double-double of the series, finishing with more than 30 points once again. But the result was different as the Bucks came to play. Vucevic wasn't as electric from deep in the contest, making three fewer attempts from deep in the game. He'll have a night off before game three on Saturday.