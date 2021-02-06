Vucevic went for 43 points (17-29 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists and one block over 37 minutes during Friday's win over the Bulls.

Vucevic was able to get to the free throw line with 2.6 seconds left and made both at the charity stripe to not only ice the win for the Magic, but also gave him his career-best 43 points. Since having perhaps the worst game of the season against the Clippers on Jan. 29, Vucevic has put up averages of 26.3 points, 17.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 44.6 percent shooting.