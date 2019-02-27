Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Eighth straight double-double
Vucevic scored 26 points (12-19 FG, 2-2 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 loss to the Knicks.
It's his eighth straight double-double and 44th of the season, leaving Vucevic just two shy of the career-high 46 he grabbed in 2012-13. The center's career year has helped keep the Magic in the playoff hunt, but they'll need to avoid more embarrassing defeats like this over the final weeks if they want to come away with one of the final seeds in the Eastern Conference.
