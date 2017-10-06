Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Encouraged to take more threes by coaches
Vucevic is being encouraged to expand his shooting range and take more three-pointers during the upcoming season, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports. According to coach Frank Vogel, "We've been trying to push the envelope to just give him the green light and teach him to find ways to make it a weapon more than once a game."
Vucevic's good shooting form has allowed him to be a proficient mid-range shooter throughout his career, so the idea of him stepping out to the three-point line isn't a stretch of the imagination. He expanded his range last season, taking a career-high 1.0 three-pointer per game and making them at a 30.7 percent clip. Adding the three to his game would make Vucevic a better offensive talent than he already is, as he's been a quality post-up center for the majority of his career and even posted 19.3 points per game on 52.3 percent shooting back in 2014-15. If he's able to stand out at the arc and be a threat on occasion, that would allow open driving lanes for the likes of Orlando's many athletic wings such as Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and Terrance Ross.
