Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Eyeing Sunday return

Vucevic (ankle) is hopeful to return to the court for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, John Denton of NBA.com reports.

Vucevic has been sidelined for the previous 11 games due to an ankle injury. He went through light practices earlier in the week and intends to practice again Saturday. The Magic will likely err on the side of caution with his minutes if he does indeed return, given the length of his absence. More information should come as tip-off approaches.