Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Falls just short of triple-double
Vucevic tallied 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in Sunday's 131-117 win over the Knicks.
Vucevic showed no fatigue during the second half of the back-to-back set, falling merely one assist shy of his second triple-double of the season while scoring more than 25 points for the third straight contest. The big man is rolling to a career-high 20.4 points per game -- nearly four more than he averaged in 2018-19 -- though it bears mentioning that it's come on the back of unsustainable shooting. Vucevic is hitting 55.6 percent of his attempts from the field and 45.2 percent of his three-point tries, well above his career marks of 50.1 and 32.6 percent, respectively.
