Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Fifth-straight double-double Friday
Vucevic totaled 26 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during a 95-88 loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Vucevic went for his fifth consecutive double-double in the loss. He's been on a good scoring role, with at least 20 points in five of his last seven outings. Over his last five games, Vucevic has really taken advantage of some of the team's injuries, as he's averaging 22.8 points on 55.4 percent shooting, 14.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.8 steals per game in that span.
