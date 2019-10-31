Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Fills it up in victory
Vucevic managed 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 95-83 victory over the Knicks
Vucevic found some form Wednesday, contributing across the board in the much-needed victory. Considering the opponent, another poor game from Vucevic would have been concerning. The buy-low window could still be open but another decent effort would likely see it close up. The Magic will host the Bucks on Friday as Vucevic looks to continue his momentum.
