Vucevic registered 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, and four assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 114-110 win over the Nuggets.

Vucevic struggled from the field in this one, but he still delivered a solid performance while logging a decent amount of minutes. The big man should be ready to feature as one of Orlando's leading offensive threats ahead of the season opener Friday against the Nets. Vucevic was averaging 19.5 points with 11.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 32.6 minutes per game before play got suspended in March.