Vucevic delivered 34 points (14-26 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Jazz.

The Magic looked outmatched on both ends of the court and Vucevic had a tough assignment since he had to deal with Rudy Gobert on both ends of the court, but that didn't stop the Montenegrin big man from delivering another impressive output on both ends of the court. Vucevic has scored 25-plus points in four of his last five games and also has four double-doubles in that stretch, so his role as Orlando's go-to player offensively won't be under threat any time soon.