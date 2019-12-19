Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Fills stat sheet in loss

Vucevic had 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 loss at Denver.

Vucevic hasn't missed a beat despite an 11-game absence since he is averaging 17.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 31.7 minutes per contests over that span. Orlando's starting center should remain one of the team's most productive players ahead of Friday's road tilt at Portland.