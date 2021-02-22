Vucevic recorded 37 points (14-27 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's win over the Pistons.

Vucevic has been utterly dominant in recent games and he's scored 30 or more points in three of his last five contests while notching three double-doubles and one triple-double in that span. The talented big man has 22 double-doubles this season and has scored at least 15 points in all but two games during the current campaign, settling himself as the Magic's top two-way threat by a wide margin due to his versatile skill set and regular contributions on both ends of the court.