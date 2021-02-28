Vucevic delivered 34 points (14-26 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 loss to the Jazz.

The Magic looked were no match for the NBA's top team, but Vucevic at least did his part, overcoming a tough head-to-head showdown with Rudy Gobert to come through with his eighth 30-plus-point outing of the season. Vucevic has scored 25-plus points in four of his last five games and also has four double-doubles in that stretch.