Vucevic registered 27 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 41 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Vucevic carried with the Magic's offense one more time, as he made a big impact in the game while contributed on both sides of the ball. He did an excellent job of filling out the stat sheet, but his efforts weren't enough for the Magic to get the win.