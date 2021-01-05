Vucevic scored 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) along with eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in the win over the Cavs.

This marks the first time in four games that Vucevic did not record a double-double. However, he has been lighting up the scoreboard this season, going over 20 points in five of seven games. His range has also improved as he has made 18 shots from behind the arc through seven games compared to last year when he didn't make his 18th 3-pointer until his 15th game.