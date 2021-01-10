Vucevic went for 30 points (14-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes in the Magic's 112-98 loss to the Mavs on Saturday.

After failing to record a double-double in two straight games, Vucevic has now done so in back-to-back games. His 30 points are a season-high and his first such game since going for 30 on March 2nd of the last basketball season. He has now been the leading scorer for the Magic in four of 10 games and their leading rebounder in eight of those games.