Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Flirts with triple-double in win
Vucevic produced 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and a block in 33 minutes of action in a 105-85 win over the Heat on Friday.
Vucevic fell three assists shy of recording his third career triple-double but still played a huge role in the Magic's dismantling of their in-state rival. Since returning from an ankle injury that cost him 11 games, Vucevic is averaging 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists. For the season, the six-foot-11 center is averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists across 24 games, averaging 31 minutes a night.
