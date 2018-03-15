Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Flirts with triple-double versus Bucks
Vucevic scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, nine assists and four steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-117 win over the Bucks.
Vucevic dominated against a thin Bucks frontcourt, delivering a strong shooting percentage while leading the team in rebounds and assists. He narrowly missed his sixth double-double in the last eight games and came quite close to his second career triple-double. Vucevic's four steals also tied a season high, and he appears to be back to his best form after a two-month layoff.
