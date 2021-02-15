Vucevic scored 14 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during the Magic's 109-90 loss to the Suns on Sunday.

Despite the Magic missing several players, Vucevic still only played in 28 minutes, tied with Gary Clark for fewest among starters. Vucevic has struggled shooting the ball in two of his last three games. Still, his February has been extremely beneficial for fantasy managers as he is averaging 27.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from three-point range.