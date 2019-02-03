Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Fourth straight double-double
Vucevic scored a game-high 24 points (12-22 FG) while adding 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 102-89 win over the Nets.
That's now four straight double-doubles and 36 on the season for Vucevic, putting him only 10 shy of tying his previous career high. The center is already on pace for career highs in points, boards and assists, but now he's raising his game at the defensive end of the court as well. Vucevic has swatted multiple blocks in five of the last eight games, averaging 1.8 rejections (along with 24.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.9 three-pointers) over that stretch.
