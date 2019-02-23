Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Full line in Friday's loss

Vucevic delivered 19 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Friday's 110-109 loss to the Bulls.

Vucevic was absolutely sensational, albeit in defeat, contributing plentifully in every category except threes. He doesn't get to the charity stripe often and remains somewhat limited defensively, but Vucevic is maintaining career-high averages in points, rebounds, and assists while connecting on a career-best 38.0 percent from beyond the arc.