Vucevic did not participate in Montenegro's latest FIBA World Cup qualifying window as he turns his focus toward the upcoming NBA season.

The veteran center is preparing for his second stint with the Magic in 2026-27, though he's unlikely to be a full-time starter with Wendell Carter in the fold this time around. Orlando figures to hold a competition for the top center position during training camp this fall, and it wouldn't be surprising if the team took a hot-hand approach between Vucevic and Carter throughout the course of the year. Vucevic can be treated as a late-round flier in fantasy drafts while this situation shakes out.