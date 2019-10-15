Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Gets work in scrimmage
Vucevic (ankle) was able to take part in Tuesday's scrimmage during practice, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Vucevic was held out of Sunday's preseason game against the 76ers due to a sprained ankle, but after he was spotted participating in Tuesday's scrimmage, there's little doubt that he'll be ready for the regular-season opener. He'll be considered questionable for Thursday's preseason finale against Miami.
