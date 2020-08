Vucevic had 31 points (11-20 FG, 6-10 3PT, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in Monday's Game 4 loss to Milwaukee.

While the Magic are up against the ropes trailing 3-1 in the series, Vucevic has been consistently productive in all four games. Monday marked his third 30-plus-point game and third double-double in the last six days.