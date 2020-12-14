Vucevic had 14 points (6-17 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-4 FT) and 15 boards in Sunday's preseason loss to Atlanta.

After posting a double-double in Friday's opener, Vucevic followed up with another strong effort Sunday. The big man may not have the highest ceiling, but he's established himself as one of the league's most consistent high-end fantasy contributors at the center position.