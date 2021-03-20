Vucevic finished with 22 points (8-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 boards, eight assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes of a 121-113 win against the Nets on Friday.
Vucevic fell two assists shy of a triple-double in his effort, recording his third straight double-double and fourth in his last five games. It wasn't Vucevic's most effective night shooting, but his high assist total was a bonus for a night when he struggled from the field. He'll face the Celtics on Sunday.
