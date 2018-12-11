Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Grabs 16 boards in loss Monday
Vucevic finished with eight points (4-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 101-76 loss to Dallas.
The Mavericks took control early Monday resulting in the Magic starters playing reduced minutes. Despite scoring just eight points, Vucevic added 16 rebounds to round out a decent performance. He had been rolling prior to this one, currently putting up borderline first-round value on the season. Vucevic should be better than this against the Bulls on Thursday.
