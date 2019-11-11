Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Grabs fourth straight double-double
Vucevic posted 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 17 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 109-102 win over the Pacers.
Vucevic's season-long numbers remain down across the board, but the center at least looks like he's bounced back from his slow start to begin the campaign. He's notched double-doubles in four straight contests while chipping in 4.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steal and shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the charity stripe over that stretch.
