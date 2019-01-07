Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Grabs season-high 24 boards in loss

Vucevic accumulated 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 24 rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 loss to the Clippers.

Vucevic hauled in a season high rebounding total while recording at least two blocks for the fourth time in the last five games. The 28-year-old big man is averaging career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, and blocks while connecting on career-best shooting percentages from the field and beyond the arc.