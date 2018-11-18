Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Has season-high 36 points Saturday
Vucevic finished with 36 points (15-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 130-117 victory over the Lakers.
Vucevic poured in a season-high 36 points during Saturday's victory, adding 13 rebounds to record his ninth double-double of the season. His amazing start to the season continues as he works on the best season of his career so far. This was the first game in which he has failed to record an assist and the third consecutive game without a block. Outside of that, he is performing at an all-star level currently and is a major factor in the Magic sitting at 8-and-8 on the season.
